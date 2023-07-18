Play Brightcove video

Katie Andrews has your Tuesday morning headlines for Northern Ireland

LEGACY

The UK Government’s controversial Legacy bill which aims to change the way troubles related killings are investigated will be debated by MPs in the House of Lords once again today.

Michael O'Hare's 12-year-old sister Majella who was shot dead by a British soldier in County Armagh 47 years ago says the legislation betrays all victims and urged MPs to reject the bill.

YOUNG CARERS

A new report published today suggests 8 out of 10 carers under the age of 18 are suffering from loneliness this summer due to an increase in their responsibilities when not in school

The study by Action for Children and the Carers Trust polled just under 300 young people here. It also revealed how the holidays put even more pressure on carers.

COVID ENQUIRY

The Covid-19 UK inquiry is to hear evidence on behalf of those in Northern Ireland who lost loved ones during the pandemic.

Brenda Doherty who represents Covid-19 Bereaved Families Here for Justice Group here will speak later today.

DOGS

A local animal charity has said it is in crisis as they are inundated with people giving up their dogs. Causeway Coast Dog Rescue say they are unable to find suitable homes for the animals and that the pressures have worsened since councils stopped taking in unwanted dogs.

