A 36-year-old man last seen in Belfast on Monday remains missing.

Police say John Nolan was last seen around 1.15pm on 17 July in Starbucks on the Lisburn Road.

He’s described as being 175cm tall (around 5ft 9ins), of medium build and with balding ginger hair.

He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, navy jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked contact the non-emergency number of 101 and quote reference number 894 of 17 July.

