A new report suggests eight out of 10 carers under the age of 18 are suffering from loneliness this summer due to an increase in their responsibilities when not in school.

The study by Action for Children and Carers Trust polled just under 300 young people in Northern Ireland.

It also revealed how the holidays put even more pressure on carers - more than a quarter will spend over 10 hours every day caring for loved one.

Lorna Ballard, national director Northern Ireland at Action for Children, said: “The summer holidays should be a carefree time for children but they can be heart-breaking for young carers who are often isolated and stuck at home, while their friends are having fun or enjoying time away. For young carers, the school term is often their respite from caring duties but that can disappear in the summer.

“We see first-hand the awful, often life-long impact of loneliness, anxiety and stress on this hidden child workforce who dedicate their formative years to helping loved ones. They are desperate for a break from their responsibilities and to have a bit of fun in the holidays.”

18-year-old Kirsty from Armagh helps care for her brother Lexie, 16, who has autism.

During term-time, Kirsty spends around four hours helping Lexie before school and again in the evening. But during the summer holidays this can double to eight years,

“My caring duties do vary day by day in line with Lexie’s needs, so some days are less busy than others. But overall, I don’t think I get as much of a break as other people my age do. Where they can make plans for 6:30 on a Saturday night – that’s just not something I could really commit to. Being a young carer means life is quite unpredictable,” she said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.