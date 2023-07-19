Three cars, a digger and a forklift truck have been destroyed in a arson attack in Co Armagh.

It happened at around 5:40am on Wednesday morning on the Tullysaran Road.

A nearby property was also "extensively damaged" as a result of the blaze.

Police described it as a "serious fire which threatened the live of the residents of the property beside the yard".

The PSNI added that the "consequences of this fire could have been catastrophic were it not for the swift actions of our fire service colleagues."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.