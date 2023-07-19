Packages of suspected cocaine have been found along the north Co Donegal coastline.

Gardai said the discoveries were made at Ballyhiernan Beach in Fanad and Tramore Beach in Dunfanaghy on Wednesday morning.

The contents of the packages are undergoing forensic tests.

Investigations are ongoing and members of the public who are in the coastline area in the coming days have been urged to contact police if they see anything suspicious.

"An Garda Síochána are investigating the circumstances of the discovery of a number of packages along the North Donegal coastline this morning," a statement said.

"The packages are suspected of containing a substance which is believed to be a controlled drug (cocaine), subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI)."

It continued: "At approximately 8.30am, Milford Gardaí were alerted to the discovery of a package at Ballyhiernan Beach, Fanad Co Donegal.

"A half hour later, Gardaí were altered by the public to another similarly package at Tramore Beach, Dunfanaghy.

"An Garda Síochána recovered both packages, the contents of which are now subject to analysis."

Further searches involving the Garda Air Support Unit and Garda Water Unit, alongside other teams, will take place along the Fanad Head coastline.

"Investigations are ongoing," a statement continued.

"An Garda Síochána in Milford are appealing to landowners in the Fanad Head area with coastal land and/ or any persons using the North Donegal Coastline over the coming days to be conscious of the packages that have been recovered today.

"Any person who sees any similar package or any other marine debris that attracts their attention to contact An Garda Síochána."

