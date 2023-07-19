Play Brightcove video

There is outrage after an elderly man was robbed while visiting a family grave in west Belfast on Tuesday morning.

It's understood three men stole a substantial amount of money from the victim, while he visited a plot in Milltown Cemetery.

SDLP West Belfast councillor Paul Doherty said he has been speaking to many people in the community who are "absolutely disgusted" that the incident has taken place.

He added: "People are very fearful as well about coming to the cemetery. The message here today should be that these people will be taken into account for what they've done and they need to be brought to justice.

"I've had phone calls, I've had messages from people asking about this man and there is a real concern about people feeling vulnerable going into the cemetery.

"This is a place where people come for solace, this is a place where people come to visit their loved ones and they should never feel in danger at all."

Cllr Doherty said that "as a community we are pulling together to ensure people do feel safe".

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Police in West Belfast are appealing for information in relation to an incident that took place in Milltown Cemetery (18th July).

"At this time an elderly gentleman was visiting a family grave and was targeted by 3 males aged 20-30 years of age.

"These three males engaged with the elderly gentleman and a considerable amount of money was taken from him. These males left the area towards the cemetery wall at Sainsburys.

"If anyone has any information in regards to this incident please contact 101 and quote serial 633 18/07/23."

