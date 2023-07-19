A elderly man has been robbed while visiting a family grave at a cemetery in west Belfast.

It happened shortly after 09:30 on Tuesday 18 July at Milltown Cemetery.

Three men, aged between 20 and 30, are believed to have approached the victim before taking what has been described as a "considerable amount of money".

The suspects left the area towards the cemetery wall at Sainsburys.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

