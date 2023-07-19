The Champions League dream is over for Larne, despite a dramatic comeback in their qualifier against HJK Helsinki.

Larne went into Wednesday night's return leg at Solitude 1-0 down and a first half goal from Tuomas Ollila put them two goals behind on aggregate.

The Inver Reds responded in the second half after Lee Bonis scored from the penalty spot before Joe Thomson's goal took the game to extra time.

However Helsinki went in front again in extra time and the game finished 2-2 with the Finnish side winning 3-2 on aggregate.

Larne now drop into the Europa Conference League .

