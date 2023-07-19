Man, 26, arrested in connection to three east Belfast break-ins
A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a number of burglaries in east Belfast.
Two properties were reportedly broken into on Dromore Street shortly after 10:15pm on Tuesday 18 July.
A further break-in was reported at Loopland Gardens after man entered a house through a garage at 2:40am on Wednesday 19 July.
Police arrested the man on suspicion of theft and burglary.
