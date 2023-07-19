Police increasingly concerned for Shanel McCarney, 42, who was last seen in Belfast city centre
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 42-year-old woman.
Shanel McCarney.was last seen in the Castle Street area of Belfast on Monday afternoon.
She has black hair and was last seen wearing a green dress and a blue denim jacket.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1932 of 18/07/23.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.