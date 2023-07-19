Play Brightcove video

A Stena Line ferry in Belfast Harbour caught fire on Wednesday morning.

Crews from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue were scrambled to the Victoria Terminal on the West Bank Road.

The Irish Sea operator said that a small fire broke out on a backup generator aboard the Stena Superfast VII ship and that no passengers were on board at the time.

However, it is thought the fire will cause delays to the day’s sailings.

“Stena Line can confirm that a small fire broke out in an emergency generator room onboard the Stena Superfast VII vessel this morning (July 19th) as it prepared to sail for the 11.30hrs crossing from Belfast Harbour to Cairnryan," a spokesperson said.

"The fire was quickly extinguished by Stena Line crew, emergency services were alerted as a precaution. There were no passengers onboard the ship at the time and there were no injuries.

“The 11.30hrs sailing was cancelled and Stena Line is currently working on a revised sailing schedule for the remainder of the day and will advise all affected passengers accordingly.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.