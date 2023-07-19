Stena Line says it has redeployed its Stena Nordica to help with delays and cancellations while repairs are carried out on its Stena Superfast VII.

It comes after a small fire broke out on a backup generator aboard the Stena Superfast VII in Belfast Harbour on Wednesday morning.

The Irish Sea operator said no passengers were on board at the time.

A spokesperson for Stena Line said they are in the process of advising customers affected by delays and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

“Whist repairs are being carried out on Stena Line’s Superfast VII vessel following an incident earlier today in Belfast Harbour, the Stena Nordica will be redeployed onto the route to help alleviate resultant sailing delays and cancellations," a statement said.

"Stena Nordica will commence services from Belfast at 07:30hrs tomorrow morning (20 July) and will operate alongside Stena Superfast VIII on the Belfast-Cairnryan route until repair works have been completed on Stena Superfast VII.

"Stena Line are in the process of advising all those customers affected by the delays and would like to apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused during the next few days.”

Crews from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue were scrambled to the Victoria Terminal on the West Bank Road on Wednesday morning after the fire on the ferry.

An earlier statement from Stena Line said the fire "was quickly extinguished by Stena Line crew, emergency services were alerted as a precaution".

It added: "There were no passengers onboard the ship at the time and there were no injuries."

