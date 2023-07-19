Play Brightcove video

Watch: Report by Jordan Moore

The sea can offer a world of fun, excitement and exercise - but its dangers can hit like a freak wave.

Rescues are becoming more frequent as more people take up watersports such as kayaking, paddle boarding and sea swimming.

The RNLI's Tom Bell said: "The waterways are getting used and the coastal waters are being used more frequently now and the message is to be safe when you are out there."

Kyle Marshall has been with Bangor lifeboat station for 40 years. He's not only seen a changing tide in swimming, but also in the equipment used to save lives.

"Before we would have had basic oil skins, you see all this protective gear now," he said.

"We have a thermal underlay, we have a dry suit, we have a helmet, we have life jackets, we have the college where we go down in Poole and do all our training."

He continued: "When we had the D-Class in Bangor across the road there, you would have went out in oil skins and you would have come back and you would have been soaked.

"We also have all the equipment in the boat now, we have radar we have tracking devices."

So what should you do if you find yourself in difficult water?

The RNLI says that entering water under 15C can seriously impact your ability to breathe and move.

They say: "If you get into the water too quickly or fall in unexpectedly, you may experience cold water shock. If this happens, fight your instinct to swim.

"Turn onto your back and tilt your head back in the water, submerging your ears. Relax and try to breathe normally, using your hands to helps you stay afloat.

"Wait until the shock passes then call for help or swim to safety.

"When open water swimming, you might get tired. Roll on to your back to rest and hold on to something that floats, like your tow float. Then you can signal for help if needed."

With this advice the RNLI hopes getting out of the water will be as easy as getting in.

