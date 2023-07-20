Police are searching for a man after a suspicious approach to a child in Newtownards on Thursday.

The incident occured shortly before 5:50 pm in the Meadows area of the town.

A young girl was approached by a man in a wooded area towards the back of the Meadows.

The girl was unharmed, but left shaken by the experience.

The man is described as being of slim build with fair hair and a wavy goatee beard with a moustache.

He was wearing short-sleeved top with a hood, black trousers and a red baseball cap with a blue peak.

The PSNI air support unit is aiding in the police's search for the man.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the man is asked to contact the PSNI.

