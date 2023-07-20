Play Brightcove video

A Co Antrim man is aiming for a drumming world record - and all for a good cause.

Ali Brown's 150-hour mission aims to raise money for charities, including pancreatic cancer awareness.

He spoke to UTV in hour 101 of the challenge.

"I'm feeling very confident", Ali told UTV. "This is my fifth time doing this, and I'm in better shape than I've ever been before."

Ali is aiming to raise money for charities close to his heart, after he lost his partner Sharon to pancreatic cancer in 2021.

"You have to remember who you're doing it for, and what you're doing it for," Ali said. "I thought, what better way to raise money and awareness for charities?"

Each year, 280 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in NI. Only 1% of people survive the disease past ten years.

"Don't be backward about coming forward" is the advice of Brian Gryzmek from of NIPANC, a Northern Ireland Pancreatic Cancer charity.

"If you've got any of the symptoms-sudden weight loss, mid back pain, jaundice, early onset diabetes, loss of appetite - there's lots of other things it could be, but go to your doctor and make sure you get it checked out. "

Ali is coping with sleep deprivation, saying that he has trained his body and mind for 6 to 8 months. Ali says his "fantastic" friends and family will keep him going as he pushes towards another world record.

