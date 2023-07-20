Police are appealing for information after a security alert in north Belfast on Wednesday night.

Residents were evacuated from their homes after a report a suspicious object have been left on the window sill of a house on Glencairn Street.

Police closed the road as well as several nearby streets.

Ammunition Technical Officers examined the object which was declared an elaborate hoax and residents were allowed to return to their homes at 4am.

Inspector David McBride said: “We would like to thank all those affected by this incident for their patience and understanding as our officers worked to ensure their safety. This was a totally irresponsible act which brought widespread disruption to the area.

“An investigation into the incident is underway and I would appeal to anyone with any information which could assist with our investigation to contact officers at Tennent Street, on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2066 19/07/23.

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.