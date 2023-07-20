Man remanded in custody charged with spate of Belfast burglaries

A man was remanded in custody today charged with a spate of burglaries in east Belfast.

Maurice Kane appeared at the city’s Magistrates Court accused of breaking into three homes earlier this week.

The 26-year-old, of Glenrosa Link in Belfast, is also being prosecuted for a catalogue of previous thefts from retailers and filling stations.

Kane faces counts of burgling two properties on Dromore Street and another house at Loopland Gardens during the period between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

He is further charged with possessing a knife in a public place, criminal damage to a garden lock at Loopland Gardens, stealing bank cards, cash and ear buds, and the attempted theft of a vacuum cleaner from a Tesco store on the Castlereagh Road.

Separately, Kane is accused of 21 other offences connected to a stealing spree in east Belfast on dates between December 2022 and May this year.

The alleged offences include fraud by false representation, along with repeated thefts of high value quantities of meat, household appliances and an iPhone.

He is accused of targeting a number of service stations, a phone repair shop and branches of Spar and The Range.

A separate count of burglary involves stealing a television, iPad and bank card from a house on Willowholme Crescent.

During the brief hearing Kane spoke only to confirm that he understood all of the charges against him.

Defence solicitor Damien Trainor said he was not seeking bail as his client’s licence has now been revoked.

Adjourning the case, Judge Laura Ievers remanded Kane in custody until August 17.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.