Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has told UTV that he's optimistic about Stormont returning.

In an exclusive interview with UTV political editor Tracey Magee, the Secretary of State said he is talking to the DUP as he seeks a return to devolved government.

The party have given the government an 18-page document setting out its position.

Mr Heaton-Harris also reiterated that the government is not renegotiating the Windsor Framework.

He said, "I think there is a path through" to get Stormont back, "and I think we are beginning towards that."

