Katie Andrews has your Thursday morning headlines for Northern Ireland

STORMONT TALKS

Talks continue this morning amid the political deadlock preventing the return of Stormont Assembly

The secretary of state Chris Heaton-Harris will meet with parties here over the course of the day. Yesterday he met with the DUP, SDLP and Alliance as part of ongoing talks to restore the Stormont Institutions.

DONEGAL DRUGS

Packets of suspected cocaine have been found on two Donegal beaches. Gardai say the packages were found in Fanad and Dunfanaghy yesterday morning. They have urged anyone who finds a similar package to contact them.

SPACE JOBS

'The space for everyone tour' lands in Belfast today with a 72ft replica rocket.

The UK Space Agency will be providing information on the range of options open to those willing to dream of a career in the space sector.

WOMENS WORLD CUP

It’s a big day for the Republic of Ireland as today is their world cup debut. The Girls in Green kick off their campaign against tournament co-hosts Australia at 1100 this morning in front of a sold-out crowd.

