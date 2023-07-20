Police and the family of Anthony Napier are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.The 28-year-old was last seen around 9.30am on July 18 in the area of North Queen Park, Belfast, and was believed to be travelling to Belfast city centre.The PSNI said: "Anthony is described as being of slim build, 5ft 9ins in height with neck length blonde hair.

"He is believed to be wearing black tracksuit top and bottoms."If you have seen Anthony or know of his whereabouts, please contact Police on 101 and quote serial number 733 of 19/07/23."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.