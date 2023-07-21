Glentoran scored a penalty in the most incredible fashion in their Europa Conference League shootout with Maltese side Gzira United.

All 11 players scored in the first round of the shootout, with Gzira converting their 12th.

Stepping up for the second time Jay Donnelly needed to score for the Glens to stay in the game, but the goalkeeper David Cassar correctly guessed which way the striker was aiming and made a save.

However, as the Gzira goalkeeper ran from his net to celebrate at The Oval, the ball hadn’t gone dead and spun into the net.

The Maltese side would have the last laugh though, as they won 14-13 after a marathon shootout to progress to the second qualifying round.

Elsewhere, Linfield and Crusaders both progressed, while Derry City also made it through.

