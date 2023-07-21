Long surgery waiting lists are leading to women developing breast cancer which may have been prevented, according to a leading breast surgeon.

UTV has learned that some carriers of the breast cancer gene mutation, BRCA 1, are waiting as long as four years for risk reducing surgery.

Surgeon Mr Chris Hoo said a lack of a centralised service for these type of high risk cases is failing many patients.

"Women with BRCA 1 or BRCA 2 gene would have a lifetime risk of up to 90% of developing breast cancer," explained Mr Choo.

"The role of surgery will never be able to completely eliminate risk, but we are able to really reduce the risk to less than single percentage points."

"Women who are given this serious diagnoses of gene variant are immediately scared," added Mr Choo.

"They are feared for their life, they feel as if they have a ticking time bomb on them - those are their words, not mine.

"It's not the case but it's what they are afraid of."

UTV spoke to one woman who found out that she carries the gene mutation about two years ago.

Kelly decided to have a double mastectomy however she was warned she could be waiting fort another three years before she can have surgery.

"When I got my testing, in my head, I didn't think twice," she said.

"If you've got the information then what's the point in even having it if you don't do something about it.

"My mind was made up even before I got the positive test that I would do anything surgically to try and reduce the risk as it was so high.

"When I first saw the consultants they were very open that the waiting lists were years.

"The latest figures I was told in September 2022 was that I could be waiting three to four years for breast surgery," she explained.

"It is very stressful, it affects me more sometimes than others.

"You just feel so trapped because you're not able to do what is needed, they have told me my risk of breast cancer is anywhere between 45-85%, which is huge.

"It feels so frustrating that there is something you could do but the access to it just isn't there."

Each health trust has its own criteria and waiting lists it can be a postcode lottery for patients, something which surgeons like Mr Choo say needs to change.

"In an ideal world surgery for BRCA should be as soon as possible, once you have met the pressures of immediate cancer surgery, as these women have a lifetime risk of 80-90% of breast cancer.

"The current status quo in Northern Ireland unfortunately falls significantly shorter."

