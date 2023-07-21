Travel firm TUI has apologised "for the inconvenience caused" after a series of flights were cancelled leaving many passengers sleeping overnight in the airport.

Hundreds of people were due to travel from the Greek island of Rhodes to Northern Ireland on Wednesday night.

Their flight, managed by TUI, was cancelled due to a "technical issue".

The firm organised a rescheduled flight for Thursday but it also didn't take off.

In a statement sent to UTV, TUI said: "We understand the frustration of customers."

In relation to Wednesday evenings flight, the company said: "The Sunwing operated aircraft was delayed due to a technical issue which meant the flight crew were over the legal working hour limit."

As for Thursday's flight, TUI said the "technical issue needed further work".

"With the safety of our customers and crew in mind, the difficult decision was made to extend the delay," the statement continued.

Addressing passenger concerns about accommodation TUI said: "We are sorry to hear that some guests were not satisfied with the accommodation provided.

"Our teams will be in direct contact with customers to investigate further."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.