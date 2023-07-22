Play Brightcove video

HOUSE FIRE

A man has been arrested on suspicion of several offences including arson following a house fire in the Mourneview Court area of west Belfast. No one was inside the property at the time of the blaze with police saying extensive damage was caused to the living room and kitchen areas of the property following the incident in the early hours of Friday morning.

A man in his 30s who was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, criminal damage, and arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered has been released on bail.

TAKEAWAY ARMED ROBBERY

Three masked men ordered staff onto the floor of a Belfast takeaway before making off with a sum of money during an armed robbery last night. Police say one of the men was armed with a suspected firearm during the incident in the Suffolk Road area in the west of the city.

The PSNI says enquiries are continuing and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

DRUMMER RECORD

A Northern Ireland man has snared a new world record after completing a marathon drumming session. Ali Brown, who's 45, drummed for 150 hours at the Lisburn Music Centre in memory of his late partner who passed away in 2021.

Once verified he will enter the Guinness Book of World Records for a third time.

OPEN GOLF

Rory McIlroy has completed his third round at Royal Liverpool in the Open Championship.

Following a strong start, the Co Down golfer is 3-under for the tournament.

American Brian Harman currently leads the way on 12-under.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.