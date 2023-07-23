A pedestrian has died following a collision on the M2 motorway.

The incident occurred close to Junction 7 on the M2 Northbound Motorway in the early hours of this morning (Sunday July 23).

Sergeant Miller-Devlin said: “Shortly before 1.25am, police received a report of a serious road traffic collision.

"Officers attended alongside emergency service colleagues but sadly, a male pedestrian died at the scene.“The M2 Motorway between the Dunsilly Roundabout and the Greystone Roundabout has now reopened.“An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.

"Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available from 1.15am and 1.30am from the area, is asked to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 131 23/07/23.”

