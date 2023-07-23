A section of the M2 motorway is closed following a "serious" crash.

The PSNI is asking motorists to avoid the area after the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

In a statement, police said: "The M2 Motorway between Dunsilly Roundabout and the Greystone Roundabout is closed due to a serious road traffic collision this morning, Sunday 23 July.

"Diversions are in place and motorists should avoid the area."Trafficwatch NI tweeted: "M2 remains closed this morning in both directions between J6 Rathbeg and J7 Crosskeenan."

