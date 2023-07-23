Play Brightcove video

Wildfires spreading across the Greek island of Rhodes have left thousands of tourists fleeing for their lives as hotels are evacuated.

The fire has torn through Rhodes for six days now, and while the wildfire was previously confined to the island's mountainous centre, high temperatures and winds have spread it towards populated areas.

Greece’s fire service says the situation on the island is the most difficult they’ve ever faced, and have warned it could worsen.

Tourists in Rhodes, and those due to travel there in the coming days, are being urged to stay in touch with their service providers for the very latest information.

Damian Murphy, chairman of the Association of Northern Ireland Travel Agents, urged travellers to listen to the advice of both local authorities and their service provider.

“The situation at the minute is still unfolding, but it is a serious situation, people are being evacuated as a matter of emergency,” he said.

“The best advice really at the minute for those who are out there is you’ve got to listen to the local authorities, to the hoteliers, they have the best information and they know what best to do initially.

"When they get you sorted away from the danger area, your tour operator or your travel provider will then step in, they’ll take over and they will move you to a safer part of the island.

"The next flights due to depart from Belfast to the island of Rhodes are on Tuesday.

"There are three flights, at the minute only one of them has been cancelled, the other two are due to operate.

"If they go ahead, and if you’re booked to stay anywhere near the fire area, you will be moved but there is a fair chance that the Tuesday flights will be cancelled and of course then you’ll be offered a full refund.”

