Play Brightcove video

M2 COLLISION

A pedestrian has died following a collision on the M2. Emergency services attended the scene of the incident close to Junction 7 on the M2 Northbound in the early hours of this morning.

A section of the road between the Dunsilly Roundabout and the Greystone Roundabout was closed for a period but has now reopened. An investigation into the collision is ongoing.

CARRICK ARSON

Police are appealing for information after three vans and two cars were set alight in the Taylors Avenue area of Carrickfergus in the early hours of this morning.

Police officers and firefighters attended the scene at which one of the cars suffered scorch damage whilst the other four vehicles were completely burnt out. The incident is being treated as arson.

TAKEAWAY ROBBERY

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an armed robbery at a takeaway in the Lisburn Road area of South Belfast this morning.

It was reported that two masked men entered the takeaway before producing a knife and taking a sum of money from the till. The men then made off towards the Mount Prospect Park area. There were no reports of any injuries.

RHODES WILDFIRE

Wildfires spreading across the Greek island of Rhodes have left thousands of tourists in limbo as homes and hotels are evacuated, with holiday makers forced to flee for their lives.

Greek authorities say around nineteen thousand tourists have been evacuated, as holiday firms and airlines cancel flights to the island.

FLOODING

While adverse weather conditions rage through mainland Europe, at home flooding has hit the west of the province.

Heavy rain has hit parts of Tyrone, Fermanagh and Donegal, police are warning motorists to be wary of treacherous conditions with several roads impassable.

GOLF

Brian Harman has won the Open at Royal Liverpool. The American claimed his first ever major win, finishing thirteen under par to lift the Claret Jug.

Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, couldn't quite rekindle the magic that saw him win in Liverpool in 2014, he finished six under after carding a final round 68.

ALL-IRELAND HURLING FINAL

Limerick have secured their fourth All Ireland hurling title in a row.

Despite trailing by a goal at half time, a huge second half from the Treaty County saw them defeat Kilkenny by thirty points to two fifteen earlier this afternoon at Croke Park.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.