A clean-up operation is underway in the north-west after wet weather caused catastrophic flooding in many areas.

Heavy rain hit parts of counties Tyrone, Fermanagh and Donegal over the weekend, damaging homes and businesses.

Police had warned motorists to be wary of treacherous conditions with several roads impassable.

One Castlederg resident says it's the worst flooding he has ever seen.

He said: "We're all flooded. Lucky enough we got sandbags here, saved some houses but a lot more further up there we didn't save.

"They're very badly damaged."

