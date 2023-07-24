One person has died and another remains in a critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

The collision, involving a white Mercedes GLA 200, happened on the Curr Road shortly before 11.30am on Friday.

Police said two people were taken to hospital for treatment.

"Sadly, we can confirm that a passenger in the vehicle passed away from their injuries," a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

"The driver of the vehicle remains in a critical condition."

Police said investigations are continuing and they have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch via the number 101.

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley said: “A family and community have once again been plunged into mourning as a result of the latest tragedy on this road.

“We await the Commissioners report this Autumn and following this there should be no further unnecessary delays to the delivery of the A5.

“I will continue to press for the full delivery of the A5 which is needed for road safety and which will ultimately save lives.”

