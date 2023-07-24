The police are increasingly concerned about the welfare of missing 18 year old Brandon Botterill.

He was last seen in the Hannahstown Hill area of West Belfast at around midday on Monday 24 July.

Brandon sometimes goes by the name Alex Olsen.

Brandon was last seen in the Hannahstown Hill area wearing these clothes.

He was wearing a bright blue coat with yellow and black detail on the back, blue jeans and had no shoes on.

Brandon is described as vulnerable, and can have difficulty communicating.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police to contact the PSNI at Woodbourne station on 101, quoting reference number 779 23/07/23.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.