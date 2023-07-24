Play Brightcove video

Residents in Castlederg Co Tyone say the 'road was like a river' after areas were flooded on Saturday because of torrential downpours. Those living in the Whiterock park area scrambled to get sandbags to stop water pouring into their homes.

Francis Dolan spoke about the difficulty of navigating the flooding in a mobility scooter.

Francis Dolan told UTV that, "As well as protecting my home I am in a mobility scooter and couldn't get out. I had to stay in the house regardless if the water was coming in.

"I couldn't get out. It was very scary. I've never seen rain like it. It was fierce."

Kathleen Doherty lives on her own in Castlederg, and described the terror of the flooding.

Kathleen Doherty has lived in the street for 20 years she says she's never seen anything like it.

"The water went down the road like a river. It was very scary. It got into the front garden, the back garden. It was coming both ways. I live on my own so it was scary", she said.

Sinn Féin Cllr Ruairí Mc Hugh has paid tribute to the efforts of the emergency services, farmers and the local community for averting even worse flooding in Castlederg last night following unprecedented rainfall in the area.

Cllr Mc Hugh said, “Our hearts go out to those whose properties and families who were flooded last night and who are now trying to pick up the pieces.

“However, there is no doubt that even worse flooding was averted due to a massive combined effort.

“Credit is due to all the emergency services including the Fire Service, Foyle Search & Rescue and Strabane Community Rescue for the speed of their response to last night’s emergency.

"The strong sense of community that we have here was evidenced in how everyone mobilised to get sandbags to homes and businesses at risk.

"Last but not least, a big thank you must go out to those in the farming community who were out with tractors and pumps which was crucial in preventing further properties from being flooded.

“I was on the ground and liaising with the Council Chief Executive and the various agencies until late last night and I have received confirmation that the Scheme of Financial Emergency assistance compensation scheme (SEFA) has been activated.

“Through ‘Floodline,’ Council has also received the addresses of properties impacted and are currently making arrangements for Environmental Health officers to be available to inspect properties affected on Monday.“

Emma Relf's home in Strabane was heavily damaged in flooding in 2022.

It is exactly one year since a number of homes were destroyed by severe flooding in the Ballycolman estate in Strabane.

Emma Relf's home had to be gutted in July 2022.

She and her neighbours say they live in fear it's going to happen again every-time there's heavy rain.

"I'm petrified it's going to happen to us at anytime. A year on and we live in fear. It's the trauma of it all having our homes destroyed."

Over the weekend they put sandbags out because of the downpours but Emma lives with sandbags at her back door 24/7 because of "complete fear."

The Department for Infrastructure said in a statement; "The interim (short-term) flooding remedial scheme was completed in Autumn 2022. Since its completion there has been no inundation within the properties that previously flooded.

"Design of the long-term scheme, which is technically very challenging, is on-going."

Emma is grateful for the work that's been done but wants to see the long term solution progress.

"We didn't ever think the short term solution would ever be implemented and it was. We just want to see momentum for the long term solution.

"We're the best weather watchers you'll ever come across. We really are. We're just concerned everytime there is rain. That's no way to live."

