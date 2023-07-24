Play Brightcove video

Wildfires have torched the much-loved Greek islands of Rhodes and Corfu.

Thousands of holidaymakers are attempting to make their way back to the UK after idyllic locations turned to lava.

Travel agent, Sandra Corkin told UTV that she "doesn't remember a situation like this happening before".

She explained that those on a package holiday "are being looked after by a tour operator" in Greece.

"If you have made your own independent arrangements it's up to you to find your own alternative accommodation, and I'd image that will be an insurance claim whenever you get back home.

"It's definitely best advised to go to the tour operator and get them to make any changes for you so if anybody wants to come home early, you're best to speak to tour operator at the resort."

As for travel operators, Sandra explained that they "assess the situation on a daily basis".

"Things got worse quite quickly, but the majority of the islands are unaffected so most people are staying in areas two hours away from where the fires are."

