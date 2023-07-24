Rory McIlroy has turned his attention to the Ryder Cup after missing out on a fifth major title at the Open.

The world number two wasn't able to reproduce his best form at Royal Liverpool, where he lifted the Claret Jug in 2014.

McIlroy had to settle for a final score of six under after a closing round of 68 on Sunday, seven shots behind winner Brian Harman.

But the Northern Irishman, who won the Scottish Open last week, was not displeased with his showing and remains positive.

"Confidence is high," said McIlroy. "I'm playing well, obviously off the back of the win last week and another solid performance here."

He says he's now looking forward to Europe's Ryder Cup bid in Rome and getting revenge for their loss to the US two years ago.

"After what happened at Whistling Straits, I don't think we couldn't be more motivated to go to Rome and get that Ryder Cup back," the 34-year-old said.

"There is a lot to golf to play individually before that but I think a lot of our attention will turn to Rome after this."

McIlroy started his final round at rain-soaked Royal Liverpool well, with three successive birdies from the third hole.

However he was not able to maintain the momentum in conditions he described as "tricky".

He said: "Every time I tee it up - or most times I tee it up - I'm right there. I can't sit here and be too frustrated. Overall, it was a solid performance, not spectacular."

McIlroy will now see his major title drought extended to a decade - but he insists that is not something he thinks about.

"I don't think that way. I just keep looking forward. I'm optimistic about the future and I've just got to keep plugging away," McIlroy said.

