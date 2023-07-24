Two people have escaped injury after a number of shots were reportedly fired at a residential property in west Belfast.

It happened in the Broom Park Heights area in Dunmurry shortly after 10.40pm on Sunday.

Police said two people were inside at the time but were not hurt.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the shooting are ongoing and detectives have appealed for information.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or who may have doorbell or mobile recordings, to contact us on 101," a spokesperson said.

