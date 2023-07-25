Ards and North Down Borough Council have advised the public to remain vigilant when visiting Millisle Beach in County Down after reports of Hemlock Water Dropwort being sighted on the coastline.

In a statement the council said:" The council would like to advise the public that Hemlock Water Dropwort, also known as "Poisonous Parsnip" has potentially washed up on our coastline. A member of the public has recently reported a sighting on Millisle Beach.

We encourage the public to be vigilant when walking along the beach particularly with young children and dogs as the poisonous roots can prove lethal if ingested. If the public were to come across the plant, we would advise to avoid contact.

We would particularly advise dog owners to keep a close eye on their pets when walking along our shores, making sure they don't eat anything they shouldn't. If you think your dog may have ingested “poisonous parsnip” it is advised to seek veterinary advice as soon as possible.

