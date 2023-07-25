Larne fall to defeat to Ballkani in European Conference League qualifier in Kosovo
Irish Premiership champions Larne face an uphill task if they are to progress in the Europa Conference League qualifiers following a 3-0 defeat against Ballkani in Kosovo.
Tiernan Lynch's side fell behind in the 25th minute when Albion Rrahmani slotted home a penalty.
The Kosovan champions doubled their advantage eight minutes later when Almir Kryeziu found the back of the net.
The hosts rounded off the scoring with a third goal midway through the second half courtesy of Nazmi Gripshi.
The second leg takes place on the 3rd of August at Solitude.
