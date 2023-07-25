Irish Premiership champions Larne face an uphill task if they are to progress in the Europa Conference League qualifiers following a 3-0 defeat against Ballkani in Kosovo.

Tiernan Lynch's side fell behind in the 25th minute when Albion Rrahmani slotted home a penalty.

The Kosovan champions doubled their advantage eight minutes later when Almir Kryeziu found the back of the net.

The hosts rounded off the scoring with a third goal midway through the second half courtesy of Nazmi Gripshi.

The second leg takes place on the 3rd of August at Solitude.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.