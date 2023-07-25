Emergency crews are attending an 'ongoing medical incident' in Greyabbey, Co Down.

Police and the Ambulance Service were called to the Newtownards Road area on Tuesday morning.

The road has been closed to traffic.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "The Newtownards Road in Greyabbey is currently closed due to an ongoing medical incident.

"Police and our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service are in attendance.

"Road users are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey."

