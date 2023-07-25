A staff member at a fast food takeaway in north Belfast has been left shaken following an attempted armed robbery.

Police said a man with a knife entered the restaurant on Clifton Street at around 1.45am on Tuesday and demanded money.

He ran off empty-handed towards Henry Place.

“The staff member, whilst physically unharmed, was left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience," police said.

Detectives have appealed for information.

“Our enquiries are continuing and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who saw the suspect to make contact with us, " they said.

"The suspect is described as being aged in his 20s and around 5' 8" tall.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation, including dashcam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101."

