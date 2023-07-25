A teenage girl has been assaulted by a group of men in south Belfast.

Police said it happened in Wellwood Street in the early hours of Wednesday.

They said approximately four or five men were involved.

A man who witnessed the incident intervened and was punched to the ground and further assaulted.

A woman who also intervened was also knocked to the ground.

"Both parties attended hospital where the received treatment for injuries," a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

Detectives have called on anyone who may have witnessed the assault or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage to contact police on the number 101.

