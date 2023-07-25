Two men have been arrested after an assault in Belfast with a weapon believed to be a hammer.

The men aged 29 and 59 were detained following an incident on Tates Avenue shortly before 3am on Tuesday morning.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury.

Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “Just before 3am we received a report that a man had been assaulted in the Tates Avenue area by two men, one believed to be armed with a hammer.

“Officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment for a head injury.

“Two men aged 29 and 58 were subsequently arrested and remain in custody at this time.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 133 of 25/07/23.”

