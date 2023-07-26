Travel delays are expected on the A5 following a road traffic collision.

Police said it happened on the Curr Road in Beragh, Omagh.

Officers have reduced traffic to one lane at the junction with the Moylagh Road.

Road users have been advised to seek alternative routes.

Emergency services are understood to be at the scene.

More updates to follow.

