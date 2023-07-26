A man sentenced by German authorities for "serious sexual offences against children" has been extradited from Northern Ireland to serve an eight-year sentence.

Aged in his 30s, he was arrested in south Belfast on 10 November 2022.

He appeared in court and was taken to prison later that day.

On Wednesday, the man was returned to Germany.

Sergeant Davey from the PSNI's International Policing Unit said: “This demonstrates our continued determination and commitment to work with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice."Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their crimes."We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims and ensure that they are returned to be held to account.”

