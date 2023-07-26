A petrol bomb has been thrown at a house in Co Down.

Police received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a house in the East Link area of Holywood and had struck a lamp post around 12.30am on Wednesday.

Officers attended the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire.

No damage was caused to the property and there were no reports of any injuries.

Sergeant Fenton said: “Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who has any information which may assist, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 30 of 26/07/23.”

