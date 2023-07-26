The RQIA has published results of an inspection into the emergency department at the Royal Victoria Hospital, with the report concluding that the ED is 'operating beyond its core purpose and capacity'.

Inspectors found the service did not comply with the quality standards set out by Department of Health for health and social care services in Northern Ireland.

The report found that it was clear that the ED was operating beyond its core purpose and capacity due to a result of increased numbers of patients in the department and patients staying in the department beyond their need for emergency acute care and requiring ongoing care.

Briege Donaghy, Chief Executive of the RQIA said: "During this inspection, RQIA found a dedicated workforce, who were struggling to deliver care above the ED's capacity and outside of the core purpose of an emergency department.

"We have heard the powerful testaments of patients and their families who have accessed ED services and while commending the staff for their compassion and care, have at times been concerned and anxious.

"Clinical Staff and their professional bodies have told us of their severe concerns, frustrations, and distress at the persistence of the situation.

"This RQIA inspection report concurs with these experiences. It describes a service under stress and the inspection findings provide specific evidence of quality and safety at risk.

"The inspection report sets out a Quality Improvement Plan (QIP) that the Belfast Trust has agreed to implement. This will help alleviate some of the immediate safety issues identified, but we must caution that these steps will not resolve the underlying problems.

"Without service reform, the ED will continue to be pressed to operate beyond its capacity and outside its core purpose with resulting increased risks to patient safety and to its staff.

"RQIA recognise that many of the pressures observed during the inspection are occurring at Emergency Departments across Northern Ireland. We have shared our findings with the Department of Health (DoH).

"We will liaise with the Healthcare Policy Group to inform the Service Transformation Programme. We will also liaise with the Strategic Planning and Performance Group (SPPG) of the DoH, to inform a regional response to the findings of this inspection report. This report comes ahead of a predictable increase in demand this coming winter.”

