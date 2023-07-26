Police are treating a fire in the Bank Street area of Belfast as arson.

Officers received a report of a fire at around 4.40am on Wednesday.

It is believed a bin was set alight, which spread to a gazebo and a store.

Police attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the fire.

In a post on social media, seafood restaurant Mourne Seafood said: "Unfortunately our outside area will be closed for the foreseeable future."

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: "Firefighters were called to report of bins on fire that had spread to nearby outdoor commercial premises.

"Firefighters used 1 hose reel to extinguish the fire.

"The incident was dealt with by 04.59am and the cause of the fire is being treated as deliberate ignition at this time."

