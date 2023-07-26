Graffiti appearing to threaten a judge has appeared on a court building in Northern Ireland.

The name of district judge Mark Hamill was daubed on the wall on Newtownards Court in Co Down alongside a crosshair.

A number of windows were also smashed at the building.

It is the second time the court building has been targeted since a long-running feud between rival loyalist factions in the area began.

A number of properties in the Co Down town and surrounding areas have been attacked in the feud between opposing drug gangs.

