Tributes have been paid to singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor who has died aged 56.

Born in Dublin, she was best known for her song Nothing Compares 2 U, which was named the number one world single in 1990 by the Billboard Music Awards.

She released 10 studio albums across a career spanning more than 30 years.

Following the announcement of her death, Irish President Michael D. Higgins said she had contributed to "the great achievements of Irish women".

"What Ireland has lost at such a relatively young age is one of our greatest and most gifted composers, songwriters and performers of recent decades, one who had a unique talent and extraordinary connection with her audience, all of whom held such love and warmth for her," he added.

"The way in which she was able to move across the different forms of the arts was a singular achievement, as was the way her voice went around the world and how it was received.

"Her accomplishments included a body of work for film through the production of perfectly chosen and widely acclaimed lyrics.

"Sinéad O'Connor's voice and delivery was in so many different ways original, extraordinary and left one with a deep impression that to have accomplished all she did while carrying the burden which she did was a powerful achievement in its own way.

"Her contribution joins those great achievements of Irish women who contributed to our lives, its culture and its history in their own unique but unforgettable ways.

"May her spirit find the peace she sought in so many different ways."

Meanwhile Taoiseach Leo Varadkar wrote on twitter that Sinéad O'Connor's music was " loved around the world and her talent was unmatched".

Irish Deputy Prime Minister Micheál Martin hailed O'Connor as "one of our greatest musical icons and someone deeply loved by the people of Ireland, and beyond".

The Tanaiste added: "Our hearts goes out to her children, her family, friends and all who knew and loved her."

Sinn Féin Vice President Michelle O'Neill also paid tribute to the singer on twitter.

In a post, she wrote: "Saddened at the news of Sinéad O'Connor's passing.

"Ireland has lost one of our most powerful and successful singer, songwriter and female artists.

"A big loss not least to her family & friends, but all her many followers across the world."

In 2014, O'Connor revealed she had joined the Irish political party and called for then-leader Gerry Adams to stand down.

She later criticised Sinn Féin for lacking courage and not being serious about ending the partition of Ireland.

Co Down Comedian Patrick Kielty said the news about Sinéad's death was "just heartbreaking".

"She was the truth way before most of us knew where to look," he wrote on twitter.

"Rest in peace, Sinéad."

Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor said "the world has lost an artist with the voice of an angel".

In a tweet, McGregor, who O'Connor once sang into the ring for a UFC fight in Las Vegas, wrote: "The world has lost an artist with the voice of an Angel.

"Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend.

"Sinéad's music will live on and continue to inspire!

"Rest In Peace, Sinéad you are home with your son I am sure."

