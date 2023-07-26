Two men have been charged in relation to reports of an aggravated burglary in Moira.

It happened on Friday 21 July.

Both men, aged 29 and 58 have been charged with a number of offences including aggravated burglary with intent to steal, threats to damage property, possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class C controlled drug.They are expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday.

