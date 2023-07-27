Investment fund BGF has paid £3.4million for a stake in Belfast-based green technology company Nuada.

Nuada has developed a carbon capture technique, which is "removing the deployment barriers of energy intensity and cost, enabling industrial emitters to decarbonise their operations efficiently and economically."

Carbon capture is an essential climate technology that is required to meet global climate goals.

Dr Conor Hamill, co-Chief Executive Officer of Nuada, said: “There is no Net Zero without carbon capture.

"However, incumbent solutions are notoriously costly and energy intensive.

"Investment from BGF will further catalyse the scale-up and deployment of our technology, ensuring we are primed to efficiently decarbonise heavy industries.”

Dr Jose Casaban, co-Chief Executive Officer of Nuada, said: “We look forward to working with BGF and drawing on their expertise in climate tech to make carbon capture more accessible and affordable for businesses and governments around the world.”

Dennis Atkinson and Rowan Bird from BGF, said: “We are delighted to announce this investment in Nuada, a company that can play a significant role in the transition to a net zero carbon future using advanced technology.

“We are excited by the fact that the company’s technology is already being deployed by industry leaders in the cement sector and note that it is also applicable to other industries.

"We welcomed the opportunity to invest in and support a disruptive business that will make a meaningful contribution towards achieving net zero.”

